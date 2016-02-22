Trabzonspor's Salih Dursun was sent off for showing the referee a red card during his team's 2-1 defeat by Galatasaray in a fractious Turkish league encounter on Sunday.

The flashpoint occurred in the 86th minute after referee Deniz Bitnel showed a straight red to Dursun's team mate Luis Cavanda for a foul inside the penalty area.

Trabzonspor's players surrounded the official to protest and, in the resulting melee, Dursun snatched the card out of Bitnel's hand and waved it in the official's direction, earning himself a sending off and reducing his team to seven men.

This is not the first time that Trabzonspor have gotten into trouble over a referee.

The club's chairman, Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu, was handed a 280-day ban in November after locking four match officials in the stadium overnight for failing to award his team a penalty.

