BERNE Players' agents receive too much commission on transfers and their fees should be regulated, a European soccer advisory panel said on Monday.

The Professional Football Strategy Council (PFSC) also reiterated its concern over third party ownership of players and expressed disappointment at a recent decision not to change the so-called triple punishment rule.

"The PFSC condemned the percentage of agent commissions on transfers and called for it to be regulated," said European soccer's governing body UEFA in a statement following the meeting at its headquarters in Nyon.

The council also "supported UEFA's plan to ban the registration of players subject to third-party ownership arrangements from its competitions, if FIFA does not ban it on a worldwide scale."

It added the date for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar should only be decided after a wide-ranging consultation involving football officials, clubs, players, media and sponsors.

The PFSC, consisting of representatives from UEFA, the clubs, the leagues and the players' union FIFPro, also discussed the controversial triple punishment.

"UEFA President Michel Platini, together with the PFSC, expressed his disappointment that the so-called triple punishment was not changed by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) at its recent Annual General Meeting," said the declaration.

The triple punishment happens when a player denies an opponent a clear scoring opportunity in the penalty area, concedes a penalty, is sent off and automatically suspended for a subsequent fixture.

IFAB turned down a UEFA request to change the rule earlier this month and referred it for further study.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)