Ajax Amsterdam's players celebrate their victory against Celtic after their Champions League soccer match at Amsterdam Arena November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

Ajax Amsterdam have been fined after their supporters displayed "an offensive banner" during the home Champions League match against Celtic last week, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

The Dutch club must pay 25,000 euros ($33,600) for what UEFA's disciplinary committee described as "improper conduct of their supporters."

(Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)