Staff are pictured in the entrance of UEFA in Nyon May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON UEFA has appealed against the sanctions that its own control and disciplinary body imposed on Serbia and England for incidents in an Under-21 match in October, European football's governing body said on Wednesday.

"Having reviewed the motivated decisions for the sanctions imposed in this specific case... the UEFA disciplinary inspector felt it necessary to immediately confirm his intention to appeal on UEFA's behalf," UEFA said in a statement.

UEFA has the right to appeal against decisions made by its own disciplinary committee and to ask for tougher sanctions if it considers they are too lenient.

The English FA criticised UEFA for not sending a "strong enough message" on racism after the Serbia FA was fined 80,000 euros (64,882 pounds) by UEFA and told it must stage its next Under-21 home match behind closed doors after its players and fans were found guilty of improper conduct.

The punishments followed England's 1-0 victory in the European Under-21 championship playoff on October 16 in Krusevac when visiting fullback Danny Rose complained he was racially abused by Serbia supporters before, during and after the game.

England scored with the last kick of the match and fighting broke out between players and officials immediately after the final whistle.

Two Serbia coaches, four Serbia players and two England players were suspended by UEFA following the altercations.

(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)