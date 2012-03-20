Form not reputation the key for England's Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate has vowed to select players based on form not reputation while admitting that the team's current world ranking of 13th is just not good enough.
ISTANBUL Lisbon's Estadio da Luz (Stadium of Light) will host the 2013-14 Champions League final, UEFA's executive committee said on Tuesday.
The match will return to the Portuguese capital for the first time since the final of the old European Cup in 1967, when Celtic beat Inter Milan 2-1, UEFA said in a statement.
Turin will host that season's Europa League final at the newly built Juventus Stadium which opened at the start of this season.
The 2015 European under-21 championship will be staged in the Czech Republic.
Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations matches after damaging ankle ligaments, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Wednesday.
LONDON World Cup winning U.S. captain Carli Lloyd has joined English Women's Super League champions Manchester City on a short-term deal.