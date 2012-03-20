People look at a giant official Euro 2012 soccer ball, which was unveiled after the draw for the UEFA Euro 2012 soccer finals in Kiev, in front of the Palace of Culture in Warsaw December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

ISTANBUL Lisbon's Estadio da Luz (Stadium of Light) will host the 2013-14 Champions League final, UEFA's executive committee said on Tuesday.

The match will return to the Portuguese capital for the first time since the final of the old European Cup in 1967, when Celtic beat Inter Milan 2-1, UEFA said in a statement.

Turin will host that season's Europa League final at the newly built Juventus Stadium which opened at the start of this season.

The 2015 European under-21 championship will be staged in the Czech Republic.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond)