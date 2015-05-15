Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk's players and supporters celebrate the victory over Napoli in the Europa League semi-final second leg soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Security attempts to stop a supporter of Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk who ran onto the pitch to celebrate the victory over Napoli in the Europa League semi-final second leg soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Ukraine's Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk following their Europa League semi-final victory over Napoli, European soccer's governing body said on Friday.

Dnipro are facing charges over the behaviour of their fans, with offences including the setting off and throwing of fireworks, crowd disturbances, a pitch invasion and a racist banner.

UEFA also cited organisational issues such as blocked stairways.

The cases will be dealt with by UEFA's disciplinary body on May 21.

Dnipro reached their first European final when striker Yevhen Seleznyov's header gave them a 1-0 win over Napoli in the semi-final, second leg on Thursday to complete a 2-1 aggregate success.

They will face Sevilla in the final on May 27 in Warsaw.

(Reporting by Toby Davis in London; editing by Ed Osmond)