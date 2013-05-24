LONDON European soccer's governing body UEFA sought to increase the appeal of the Europa League on Friday by announcing that from 2015 the competition's winners would qualify for the elite Champions League.

Sixteen teams rather than the current six will also qualify directly for the group stages of UEFA's secondary competition in a bid to boost its prestige and attractiveness to sponsors.

"This decision will have a huge impact on the Europa League and it will also have an impact on national league competitions," UEFA general secretary Gianni Infantino told a news conference after the governing body's annual Congress.

"It is fair to say there has not been the same enthusiasm for the competition in the past but this will boost the whole of the European football movement."

The decision was taken after detailed discussions between the European Club Association comprising Europe's top clubs and UEFA and the change will come into effect after the current TV contract for the Champions League expires in 2015.

The Europa League has long been seen as an also-ran competition for clubs missing out on the Champions League.

The change means clubs taking part in the Europa League may treat it more seriously and field stronger teams because it offers a path into the elite competition the following season.

"It will also benefit clubs in some of the lower leagues. As 16 teams from the top 12 nations will now go directly into the Europa league group stage.

"This means that, for example a team from country ranked 25th say, would not have to play a team from one of the top nations to qualify, but has a better chance against say a team from a country ranked 20th, so it will have a big impact."

Infantino also said a maximum of five teams from any one country would be able to compete in the Champions League from 2015-16.

This means in the unlikely event of the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League coming from the same country but finishing outside the top four, the team who finished fourth in the domestic league would not take part in the Champions League.

