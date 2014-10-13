UEFA President Michel Platini shows the name of London after it was chosen to host the finals of Euro 2020 during a ceremony in Geneva September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

UEFA president Michel Platini described a meeting with officials of Europe's top clubs over the thorny issue of Financial Fair Play (FFP) on Monday as "constructive" and "encouraging".

The Frenchman hosted the meeting in Nyon to discuss the evolution of the FFP regulations designed to reduce reckless spending and make clubs live within their means.

Representatives from 10 of Europe's top clubs attended, including Manchester City and Paris St Germain, both of whom were hit with heavy fines in May after falling foul of the FFP regulations.

UEFA described the discussions as "full and frank".

"Today's meeting was very constructive and showed once more that the key stakeholders in Europe are keen to work together to create a healthy financial landscape for club football," Platini said in a statement.

"We have succeeded in reducing the cumulative losses of European clubs and in stabilising European football's finances. We must now work together to ensure that clubs can grow and prosper in the future – and today's discussions were an encouraging step in that direction."

The meeting was attended by representatives from the English Football Association, the European Club Association (ECA), the European Professional Football Leagues (EPFL), FIFPro Division Europe, the German Football League (DFL).

Officials of AC Milan, Ajax, Bayern Munich, Zenit St Petersburg, Juventus, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Olympique Lyonnais, Paris St Germain and Real Madrid were also present.

"The participants restated their full support for the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations during full and frank discussions," UEFA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Ed Osmond)