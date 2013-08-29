MONTE CARLO Fenerbahce's replacements in the Europa League will be picked by a draw involving all the teams who lose in the playoff round this week, UEFA said on Thursday.

Turkish side Fenerbahce lost to Arsenal in their Champions League playoff this week, sending them into the Europa League.

But the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected on Wednesday Fenerbahce's appeal against a two-year European ban, imposed by UEFA in June over a domestic match-fixing scandal in 2011.

UEFA said the draw would take place on Friday at 0700 GMT (08.00 a.m. British time), four hours before the competition's main group-stage draw.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood in Monte Carlo; Editing by Ed Osmond)