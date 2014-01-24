Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
NYON, Switzerland Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has taken on a role as coaching ambassador for UEFA, European soccer's governing body said on Friday.
"Sir Alex will be chairman of the forum of elite coaches that meet every year," UEFA president Michel Platini told reporters.
"He will also be a member of the technical study group of the Champions League and the European Championship. Everybody was overjoyed by the help he will bring to us."
Ferguson, 72, retired as Manchester United manager in May after winning 13 league titles with the club.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer)
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).