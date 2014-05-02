LONDON The finances of nine European soccer clubs remain under scrutiny with new rules requiring clubs to rein in their losses, a UEFA spokesman said on Friday. The clubs involved were not named.

"Further information shall be provided once this process has been completed," the spokesman said

Media reports said big-spending Manchester City and Paris St Germain have been given the chance to settle breaches of the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules that will leave them free to play in next season's Champions League.

There had been speculation that details of those settlements would emerge as early as this week.

(Writing by Keith Weir; editing by Toby Davis)