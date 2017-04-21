ZURICH, April 21 Inter Milan have missed spending targets set by UEFA for this season under break-even rules, European soccer’s governing body said on Friday.

As a result, the Italian Serie A side, along with Turkish clubs Besiktas and Trabzonspor, will continue to be subject to limits on squad size and transfers if they qualify for European competition next season.

UEFA said the three clubs had "only partially fulfilled the targets set for season 2016-17" under so-called Financial Fair Play rules which are designed to prevent clubs from irresponsible spending sprees.

Inter said in a statement that they had reached their target for the 2016 reporting period of a maximum deficit of 30 million Euros, compared to a 110 million euro deficit for 2015.

Inter were taken over by Indonesian business tycoon Erick Thohir in 2013, ending the 18-year reign of the Moratti family. Last June, the club was sold again, this time to Chinese retail giant Suning Commerce Group.

Former coach Roberto Mancini, who resigned in August, complained that the rules were preventing him from building a top team.

UEFA said Paris St Germain and Manchester City have reached targets set under an agreement in 2014 and been freed of all restrictions, as have Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb.

AS Roma and AS Monaco, who have one more year of their settlement regimes to run, have met their targets for the 2016-17 season, UEFA said.

Other clubs still being monitored include Kazakhstan's Astana and Russian clubs Krasnodar, Lokomotiv Moscow, Rubin Kazan and Zenit St Petersburg.

