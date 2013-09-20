Gibraltar, UEFA's newest member, will get one place in each of the Champions League and Europa League qualifying competitions next season, the European governing football body said on Friday.

The British overseas territory was finally accepted as a UEFA member in May after a 14-year battle during which they faced fierce opposition from Spain.

The Gibraltar Premier League has eight teams, including one called Manchester United, and has been won by Lincoln FC for the past six seasons.

UEFA also said that domestic Cup runners-up would no longer get a place in the Europa League. From 2015/16, the spare place will go instead to the next best-placed team in the league.

