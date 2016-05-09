UEFA acting President Angel Maria Villar Llona of Spain arrives at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for an appeal of UEFA President Michel Platini against FIFA's ethics committee's ban, in Lausanne, Switzerland April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Angel Maria Villar, the interim UEFA President, and General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis are bookmaker William Hill's favourites at 6-1 to replace Michel Platini as head of the European football's governing body.

Michael van Praag and Giancarlo Abete, Presidents of the Dutch and Italian football associations respectively, are also front-runners at 10-1 with former Manchester United chief executive David Gill an outside chance at 16-1.

Frenchman Platini is to resign as UEFA President after losing a top level appeal against a ban for ethics violations on Monday.

"There will be a number of candidates up for the role of President and this looks as though it will be a hotly contested race just as the FIFA one was," William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly said.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)