The English Football Association has given its backing to Dutch football chief Michael van Praag in next week's UEFA presidential election, vice-chairman David Gill has said.

With Spanish football boss Angel Maria Villar's withdrawal, Slovenian FA president Aleksandar Ceferin and Van Praag are the two candidates left in next Wednesday's vote in Athens.

The 68-year-old Praag is also vice president of European football's governing body and has headed the Dutch FA since 2008. He was Ajax Amsterdam chairman from 1989 to 2003.

"As UEFA President, Mr Van Praag would be able to provide the strong and credible leadership European football requires at a crucial moment for the global game," Gill told the FA website (www.thefa.com) on Wednesday.

"He has an exemplary reputation, forged during his long association with Ajax and the Royal Netherlands Football Association."

Gill, who has worked with Van Praag on the UEFA executive committee, said the Dutchman could play a pivotal role in promoting women's football and fighting discrimination.

"He would represent the European member associations with dignity and integrity while building on the good work UEFA has been carrying out in key areas such as promoting football for all, the growth of the women's game and the fight against discrimination," Gill added.

"Van Praag is also the right choice to bring all aspects of the European game closer together, particularly with his knowledge of club football, and will be able to foster close ties with other confederations."

The UEFA election has been called to find a replacement for Frenchman Michel Platini, who has been banned for four years for ethics violations.

Platini was elected in 2015. The new president's mandate runs until 2019.

