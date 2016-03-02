ZURICH UEFA will meet this week to discuss a replacement for general secretary Gianni Infantino who was elected president of world soccer's ruling body FIFA last Friday.

European football's governing body UEFA said in a statement that its executive committee would be meeting on Friday with Infantino's replacement on the agenda.

Theodore Theodoridis, the deputy general secretary, would be the logical choice to take over at least on an interim basis.

UEFA president Michel Platini has started a six-year ban, a suspension he is expected to appeal against at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Swiss-based organisation has not appointed an acting president in Platini's absence and has voted not to hold an election for a replacement until the Frenchman's appeal process has been completed.

