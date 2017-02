The three nominees for the Best Player UEFA 2012 Awards (L-R) Argentina's Lionel Messi, Spain's Andres Iniesta and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo attend the Champions League draw ceremony at Monaco's Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Barcelona's Andres Iniesta (L) of Spain receives the Best Player UEFA 2012 award from UEFA President Michel Platini during the draw ceremony for the 2012/2013 Champions League Cup competition at Monaco's Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MONACO Andres Iniesta of Barcelona beat off a strong challenge from club mate Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid to be named on Thursday as UEFA's Best Player in Europe last season.

Iniesta, 28, won the live poll, conducted by journalists from each of UEFA's 53 member countries during the Champions League draw ceremony, to take the award that Messi won in its inaugural season last year.

The midfielder was also named as the Player of the Tournament following Spain's victory in Euro 2012.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)