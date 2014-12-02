WARSAW Legia Warsaw must play their next two European home matches behind closed doors and have been fined 105,000 euros (82,970.64) for the behaviour of their fans, the Polish club said on Tuesday.

Legia supporters were found guilty of racism, crowd disturbances and throwing fireworks during last week's 1-0 defeat by Belgian side Lokeren in the Europa League.

Legia, who top Group L with 12 points after five matches, have secured their place in the last 32 of the competition.

