LONDON Liverpool and Sevilla are facing disciplinary action due to the behaviour of their fans during this week's Europa League at the St Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, UEFA said on Friday.

Both clubs have been charged by European football's governing body following crowd disturbances at the match on Wednesday.

Liverpool have also been charged due to their fans setting off fireworks. Sevilla's supporters have been accused of throwing objects.

There were skirmishes between supporters of both teams prior to Sevilla's 3-1 victory in Switzerland.

Liverpool and Sevilla fans were sharing one end of the stadium and when scuffles broke out there was initially only a small stewarding presence in position to prevent fighting.

Police entered the terrace minutes later and stood between the two sets of fans.

