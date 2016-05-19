VALENCIA, Spain Adil Rami has reassured Sevilla fans he will be fit for the Copa del Rey showdown against Barcelona after a "muscle spasm" forced his withdrawal from the Europa League final victory over Liverpool in Switzerland on Wednesday.

The France international defender left the contest in Basel with 13 minutes remaining but expects to start against double-chasing Barcelona on Sunday.

"It was just a muscle spasm and it was impossible to move," Rami told Spanish sports newspaper AS.

"It was better for me to come off but I don't have a serious injury. I will be able to play in the final... We want more."

Sevilla rallied from a halftime deficit to clinch their third straight Europa League title with a 3-1 win over the Premier League side at St Jakob-Park.

Rami, who joined Sevilla on a four-year deal last summer from AC Milan, was thrilled to have won his first continental trophy, which also earned Sevilla a place in next season's Champions League group stage.

"It was a very difficult game against a historic side," the 30-year-old defender said. "I'm delighted we have the trophy and now we are in the Champions League, which is very important."

Sevilla last lifted the Copa del Rey in 2010 and take on La Liga winners Barcelona at the Vicente Calderon Stadium in Madrid on Sunday.

