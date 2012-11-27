Shakhtar Donetsk's Luiz Adriano reacts during their Champions League Group G soccer match against Porto at the Dragon stadium in Porto September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Shakhtar Donetsk striker Luiz Adriano has been banned for one match for unsporting behaviour during a Champions League match against Nordsjaelland last week, UEFA said on Tuesday.

Brazilian Luiz Adriano scored a goal as his team tried to play the ball back to the Danish side's goalkeeper following an injury to a Nordsjaelland player.

"The UEFA Control and Disciplinary Body today decided to suspend Luiz Adriano for one match," UEFA said in a statement on its website (www.uefa.com).

"Luiz Adriano had been charged with violation of the principles of conduct during last week's UEFA Champions League Group E match against FC Nordsjaelland in Copenhagen."

Luiz Adriano, who went on to score a hat-trick in Shakhtar's 5-2 victory over Nordsjaelland, will miss their final Group E match at home to Juventus next week.

Ukraine's Shakhtar have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stages and will be joined by either Juventus or Chelsea, who host Nordsjaelland in their final group game.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)