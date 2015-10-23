MOSCOW UEFA have fined the Football Association of Moldova 15,000 Euro ($16,600) for crowd disturbances during their Euro 2016 qualifying defeat by Russia in Chisinau earlier this month.

Moldova will also have to close part of their ground for their next European match after being found guilty of letting off flares and displaying racist flags during the 2-1 loss on Oct. 9, UEFA said in a statement on Friday.

Moldova finished their qualification campaign bottom of Group G with two points. Russia qualified for the European Championship in France after finishing second.

