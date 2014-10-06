BERNE Partizan Belgrade have been ordered to close part of their stadium for their next European home game following trouble at the match against Tottenham Hotspur last month, including an anti-Semitic banner, UEFA said on Monday.

The Serbian club were told to close sector K of the FK Partizan stadium and were fined 40,000 euros (31,370 pounds) for the incidents, which UEFA said also included setting off of fireworks, the use of a laser pointer and a pitch invasion by supporters.

Partizan themselves had already condemned the banner and asked the Serbian government to help find the perpetrators. A small group of die-hard Partizan fans displayed a banner reading "Only Jews and Pussies" as a mock-up of the motif of the "Only Fools and Horses" British television comedy series.

"Partizan vehemently distances itself from the anti-Semitic banner whose message is an outrageous insult to the vast majority of Serbia's citizens and to Partizan's true supporters," the club said at the time.

Tottenham, many of whose supporters are Jewish, drew 0-0 having fielded a weakened side with many of their first-choice players left out by coach Mauricio Pochettino. Partizan's next home game is against Besiktas on Oct. 23.

