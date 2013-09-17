UEFA President Michel Platini attends the draw for the 2013/2014 UEFA Europa League Cup soccer competition at Monaco's Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Amet

UEFA president Michel Platini has said that he will make a decision on whether to run for FIFA presidency next year at the earliest.

"I have not yet decided what will I do in the future, and I want to have a few additional months to think," he told UEFA members in Dubrovnik ahead of this week's executive committee meeting.

"I will take my decision during or after the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, not before."

FIFA president Sepp Blatter's mandate runs until 2015 and Platini has long been considered a natural replacement for the 77-year-old Swiss.

"I deeply love UEFA, and it would be heart-breaking to choose another path, but at the same time, the question continuously pops up and it is a legitimate one," said the former France captain.

"This is the reason why it is important for me to take my time, to make sure I take the right decision."

"Furthermore, these elections are in two years' time, and I think it would be egotistical of me to make it a topic for debate or discussion now when football faces much more important issues than me or my situation."

"Let's concentrate on the key current matters and we will have the occasion to think about my future in the coming months."

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)