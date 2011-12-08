Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer fails to save a shot by England's Frank Lampard during a 2010 World Cup second round match at Free State stadium in Bloemfontein June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

VENICE, Italy UEFA president Michel Platini reiterated his opposition to goal line technology on Thursday, saying it would only be needed once every 40 years and could lead to "video refereeing."

The Frenchman, speaking after a meeting of UEFA's executive committee, also praised Poland and Ukraine's preparations to host Euro 2012, describing progress as "sensational."

World governing body FIFA is pressing ahead with plans to use electronic equipment in incidents where there is a doubt as to whether the ball has crossed the line.

However, European soccer boss Platini has repeatedly said he prefers the system currently used in the Champions League and Europa League where one extra assistant is placed behind each of the goals.

These linesmen also help the referee in offside decisions, handballs and fouls in the penalty area.

"It's expensive to have extra referees, perhaps technology is less expensive," Platini told reporters.

"How often do you have an incident where there is a real doubt as to whether the ball crossed the line? Perhaps once every 40 years."

Platini said that once goal line technology had been accepted, then videos could be used to make other difficult decisions.

"I'm afraid that if you start with technology which is used once every 40 years, it could lead to other uses for the technology and I'm afraid that maybe this could lead to video refereeing," he said.

"I don't think this technology is really good for football."

Platini then turned his attention to Euro 2012, where preparations for the tournament were plagued by delays in the early stages.

UEFA at one stage threatened to strip Ukrainian venues Donetsk, Lviv and Kharkiv of the right to host matches.

"If you had seen these countries a few years ago and look at what is happening right now, I think we can say that sensational things have been done," said Platini.

"We have had problems, of course, but the governments have straightened things out, and I am not really worried.

"They have invested billions and billions in these countries, they will have a legacy for decades to come."

