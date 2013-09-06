BERNE Hungarian soccer team Honved must play their next two European games behind closed doors because of racist behaviour by fans while Polish clubs Lech Poznan and Piast Gliwice have been ordered to partially close their stadiums.

Honved had been sanctioned because of "racist behaviour and racist chanting" by their fans during the Europa League qualifying match away to Serbia's Vojvodina on July 18, UEFA said on Friday.

The Hungarian side were ordered to play their next home European game in an empty stadium for the offence which also prompted UEFA to implement an additional one-match ban from 2008 which had been suspended for a five-year probationary period.

Honved, also fined 50,000 euros (41,992.06 pounds), were knocked out by Vojvodina and will serve the ban next time they qualify for European competition.

Lech Poznan were ordered to close the stand used by their Ultras at their next home European game because of "racist behaviour and display of a racist banner" at the Europa League qualifier at home to Zalgiris in August. They were also fined 5,000 euros.

An identical sanction was given to compatriots Piast Gliwice following similar incidents at the Europa League qualifier at home to Qarabag in July.

The supporters' group FARE said in a report that Qarabag's Congolese player Ulrich Kapolongo was targeted by monkey noises during the game.

Both Polish teams have been knocked out and will serve their sanctions next time they qualify for Europe.

Partial stadium closures are the minimum sanction for racist behaviour in European competition under rules approved by UEFA's executive committee in May.

A second offence by supporters would lead to a full stadium closure and a 50,000-euro fine. Racist behaviour by players or officials leads to a minimum 10-match ban.

Legia Warsaw and Dinamo Zagreb have already suffered partial closures this season

(Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)