Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
BUDAPEST UEFA is ready to step up the fight against racism in soccer with tough measures including long bans on players and closure of stadiums, its president Michel Platini said on Tuesday.
"We must do everything to clear racism so that there are no such incidents at any game," Platini told a joint news conference in Budapest with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Hungarian football association Chairman Sandor Csanyi.
Platini, speaking via a translator, said UEFA had decided to ban players or coaches making racist comments for at least 10 games, adding that stadiums where such incidents recur could be closed for good.
Platini declined to comment about a remark made by FIFA president Sepp Blatter on Monday that awarding the 2022 World Cup to Qatar may well have been "a mistake".
Csanyi said Hungary would be making a bid to be one of the host venues for the 2020 European Championship.
(Reporting by Budapest newsroom; Writing by Gergely Szakacs)
ROME Napoli will need to stay focussed and avoid distractions if they are to have any chance of clawing back their two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, second leg on Tuesday.
Underdog Tony Bellew stopped former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye in the 11th round of their thrilling clash at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.