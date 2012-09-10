Caballero warns City against over-confidence
LONDON Manchester City's Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero has warned against complacency at Bournemouth on Monday as his team try to leap back into second place in the Premier League with victory.
VIENNA Rapid Vienna, ordered to play their next European home game behind closed doors and given a suspended one-year ban from UEFA competition, have appealed against the punishment.
The sanctions were imposed by UEFA's disciplinary committee following a riot involving both sets of supporters at the Europa League playoff first leg at Greek side PAOK Salonika on August 23.
Fans hurled firecrackers at each other and some supporters, many of them masked, invaded the pitch before the game that was won 2-1 by PAOK.
Rapid, who won the return 3-0 to qualify for the group stage, were charged by UEFA with "improper conduct of supporters - crowd disturbances and setting off and throwing of fireworks and missiles".
Their one-year ban is suspended for a probationary period of three years, meaning they will be automatically excluded from European competition if there is a repeat.
Rapid were fined 75,000 euros (59,975 pounds) and have also appealed against that punishment, UEFA said on Monday.
UEFA added the appeal hearing would take place on September 14.
Rapid's next European home game is against Norway's Rosenborg Trondheim on September 20.
PAOK were also given a suspended one-year ban, ordered to play their next three European home games behind closed doors and fined 150,000 euros.
Goals from Radja Nainggolan and Edin Dzeko helped Roma see off Crotone 2-0 away in Serie A on Sunday as Luciano Spalletti's side made light of a first-half missed penalty to provisionally close the gap to league leaders Juventus.
Valentin Eysseric scored a late equaliser for OGC Nice as they battled back from two down to salvage a 2-2 draw at Rennes on Sunday but it was not enough to prevent the title hopefuls losing ground on Ligue 1 leaders Monaco.