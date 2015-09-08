Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (C), CEO of Bayern Munich, gives a speech during the Bayern Munich Champions dinner at Postpalast in Munich, Germany on May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein/Pool

GENEVA, Sept 8 (Retuers) - - Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Juventus president Andrea Agnelli are set to join UEFA's executive committee, the European Club Association (ECA) said on Tuesday.

Former West Germany international Rummenigge and Agnelli were nominated by ECA as its representatives and will both attend the UEFA executive committee meeting in Malta next week.

UEFA voted to allow stakeholder representation at its Congress in March when ECA was given two places.

Rummenigge was also re-elected for another two-year term as ECA president.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)