Ronaldo takes Portugal tally to 70 in Hungary stroll
LISBON Cristiano Ronaldo scored two stunning goals and took his international tally to 70 as he led Portugal to an emphatic 3-0 win over Hungary in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday.
GENEVA, Sept 8 (Retuers) - - Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Juventus president Andrea Agnelli are set to join UEFA's executive committee, the European Club Association (ECA) said on Tuesday.
Former West Germany international Rummenigge and Agnelli were nominated by ECA as its representatives and will both attend the UEFA executive committee meeting in Malta next week.
UEFA voted to allow stakeholder representation at its Congress in March when ECA was given two places.
Rummenigge was also re-elected for another two-year term as ECA president.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)
Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.