West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
LONDON UEFA has dismissed its doping case against France and Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho.
"The proceedings against Mr Sakho related to a violation of the UEFA anti-doping regulations after the player failed a doping test (in March)," European football's ruling body said in a statement on Friday.
"Following a hearing with the lawyers of the player and experts of the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) accredited laboratories on this case, the CEDB (UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body) has decided to dismiss the case."
The World Olympians Association (WOA) expressed concern on Tuesday about the potential impact U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on visitors from some Muslim-majority nations could have on athletes and urged a quick resolution.
LONDON Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has joined Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai from Watford on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.