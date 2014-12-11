A steward falls over as he tries to catch a spectator that had run onto the pitch during the Europa League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur' and Partizan Belgrade at White Hart Lane in London November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur have been fined 15,000 euros (11,834 pounds) by UEFA after their Europa League game against Partizan Belgrade last month was suspended for several minutes following three separate pitch invasions, the governing body said on Thursday.

Ukrainian referee Yevhen Aranovskiy took the players off the field after 38 minutes of the Group C game on Nov. 27.

Police arrested the three pitch invaders who appeared to be wearing identical branded T-shirts, bearing the logo of a headphone manufacturer, which later on Twitter condemned what had happened.

A video posted online showed three men talking about invading the pitch ahead of the match.

