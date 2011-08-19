Arsenal's Arsene Wenger reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United in Newcastle, northern England, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Friday after he used a mobile phone to give instructions to his first-team coach during a match while serving a touchline ban.

Wenger sat in the directors' box during Tuesday's 1-0 home win over Udinese in the first leg of their Champions League playoff, serving a one-match ban, and communicated with first-team coach Boro Primorac via his phone.

"According to the UEFA disciplinary regulations, a manager may not communicate with his team during the match for which he is suspended and may follow the game from the stands only," European soccer's governing body said in a statement.

Wenger, who said earlier this week he was confused by the rules, could now face a possible extension to his ban when the case is discussed Monday.

The Frenchman had said Arsenal had been told communication with the bench was allowed during the match but UEFA officials then ordered it to stop at halftime.

Wenger had been suspended for comments made about referee Massimo Busacca after last season's Champions League last 16 second-leg defeat by Barcelona.

Arsenal said on their website (www.arsenal.com) they would be appealing the UEFA decision, which comes before the Gunners head to Italy Wednesday for the second leg of the playoff against Udinese.

