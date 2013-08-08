Shakhtar Donetsk have signed Brazil's attacking midfielder Bernard on a five-year, 25 million euros deal from Atletico Mineiro, the Ukrainian club said on Thursday.

Bernard, who turns 21 next month, helped Atletico Mineiro clinch Copa Libertadores and was part of this year's Confederations Cup winning Brazil team.

Bernard, who is only 164 cm tall, was twice axed from Atletico Mineiro youth system because of his short height.

In 2010 Bernard was loaned to the third-division club Democrata where he scored 14 goals in 16 games before returning to Atletico Mineiro.

