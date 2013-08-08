Everton ease past West Brom to close on top four
March 11 Everton closed to within five points of the top-four with a convincing defeat of a lacklustre West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park on Saturday.
Shakhtar Donetsk have signed Brazil's attacking midfielder Bernard on a five-year, 25 million euros deal from Atletico Mineiro, the Ukrainian club said on Thursday.
Bernard, who turns 21 next month, helped Atletico Mineiro clinch Copa Libertadores and was part of this year's Confederations Cup winning Brazil team.
Bernard, who is only 164 cm tall, was twice axed from Atletico Mineiro youth system because of his short height.
In 2010 Bernard was loaned to the third-division club Democrata where he scored 14 goals in 16 games before returning to Atletico Mineiro.
(Reporting by Igor Nitsak, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
March 11 Everton closed to within five points of the top-four with a convincing defeat of a lacklustre West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park on Saturday.
LONDON England secured a second consecutive Six Nations title in emphatic style on Saturday by thrashing a supposedly resurgent Scotland 61-21 with a scintillating display encapsulated by a superb hat-trick by recalled centre Jonathan Joseph.
LONDON First-choice goalkicker Owen Farrell passed a late fitness test and will start at inside centre for England against Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday.