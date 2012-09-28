Sharapova deserves second chance, says Becker
MONACO Boris Becker believes Maria Sharapova has paid her dues and deserves a second chance when she returns to tennis in April at the end of her 15-month doping ban.
KIEV Oleg Blokhin has resigned as coach of the Ukraine national soccer team after accepting the job of head coach at Dynamo Kiev, Ukraine's Football Federation said on Friday.
"Oleg Blokhin has indeed tendered his resignation," the federation quoted its president Anatoly Konkov as saying.
Konkov did not name any possible replacements for Blokhin.
Blokhin's move to Dynamo was announced on Tuesday and the coach said he would job share for the two World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Montenegro next month.
Separately, Blokhin announced the national team squad for the October qualifiers, unchanged from that in their September 11 game against England which ended in a 1-1 draw.
(Reporting by Igor Nitsak; Editing by Clare Fallon)
MONACO Boris Becker believes Maria Sharapova has paid her dues and deserves a second chance when she returns to tennis in April at the end of her 15-month doping ban.
Gary Cahill believes the Premier League title is now within Chelsea's reach but warned his team mates against complacency after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley at the weekend.
MONACO Doping concerns have "challenged", if not "tarnished", cycling, British great Chris Hoy said on Tuesday, but he is confident a new generation, possibly including his own son, will not be discouraged from taking to the saddle.