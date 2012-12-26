Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
MADRID Casemiro's stunning volley crowned a superb display from Real Madrid, who fought back to beat Napoli 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.
KIEV Ukraine have named Mykhailo Fomenko as national team coach, picking him over Swede Sven-Goran Eriksson in a unanimous vote, the country's football federation said on Wednesday.
Fomenko, 64, played for Dynamo Kiev as defender in the 1970s and has managed a number of Ukrainian clubs including Metalist Kharkiv, as well the Guinea national team in 1994.
Former England manager Eriksson, who visited Kiev last week with his agent and laid out the terms of a potential contract, was not present at the meeting on Wednesday.
Ukraine's previous manager Oleg Blokhin resigned in late September after failing to lead the team out of the group stages at the European Championship, which Ukraine co-hosted this year, and accepted the job of head coach at Dynamo Kiev.
Ukraine approached Englishman Harry Redknapp about the job but he decided to join Premier league club Queens Park Rangers.
LONDON West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been fined 8,000 pounds after admitting a misconduct charge following Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw against West Bromwich Albion, the Football Association said on Wednesday.
Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations matches after damaging ankle ligaments, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Wednesday.