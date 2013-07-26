London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
KIEV Austria full back Aleksandar Dragovic has signed a five-year deal with Dynamo Kiev after moving from Swiss club Basel for an undisclosed fee.
"I went through pre-season preparations with Basel and took part in the first round of the Swiss league last week so I am in good shape," the defender told Dynamo's official website on Friday.
Dragovic helped Basel reach the semi-finals of the Europa League last season.
The Serbian-born player made his debut for Austria in a World Cup qualifier against the country of his birth in June 2009.
(Reporting by Igor Nitsak; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.