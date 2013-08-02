Argentine winger Alejandro Dario Gomez has moved from Catania to Metalist, signing a four-year deal with the Ukrainian club.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder said he preferred Metalist, the Ukraine league runners-up, to Italian International and Fiorentina and Spanish Atletico Madrid.

"Metalist was the most persistent club in the negotiations and that's why I am here," Gomez told the official Metalist website.

Having been a part of the Argentinean attacking force at Catania, Gomez perfectly fits into the Metalist playing schemes as six of his compatriots have already joined the Ukrainian club.

