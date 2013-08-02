Murray to play Verdasco in Dubai final
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
Argentine winger Alejandro Dario Gomez has moved from Catania to Metalist, signing a four-year deal with the Ukrainian club.
The 25-year-old attacking midfielder said he preferred Metalist, the Ukraine league runners-up, to Italian International and Fiorentina and Spanish Atletico Madrid.
"Metalist was the most persistent club in the negotiations and that's why I am here," Gomez told the official Metalist website.
Having been a part of the Argentinean attacking force at Catania, Gomez perfectly fits into the Metalist playing schemes as six of his compatriots have already joined the Ukrainian club.
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.
Phil Mickelson played for the first time in nearly two decades without his faithful sidekick, but was unfazed and stayed in contention on Friday at the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City.