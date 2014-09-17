MOSCOW Former Ukraine international Andrey Gusin died on Wednesday in a motorbike accident at the Chaika Raceway outside Kiev.
The 41-year-old, who was assistant coach at Anzhi Makhachkala until May, was pronounced dead after crashing his bike approaching a bend while practising at the circuit.
Gusin won 71 caps for Ukraine and reached the Champions League semi-finals with Dynamo Kiev in 1999.
The ex-defender, who won the Ukrainian league title seven times with Dynamo, leaves behind a wife and three children.
