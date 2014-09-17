Andrey Gusin of Dynamo Kiev (rear) tries to stop Horst Sigl of Czech Sparta Prague during their Champions League preliminary match in Kiev in this file photo from August 12, 1998.

MOSCOW Former Ukraine international Andrey Gusin died on Wednesday in a motorbike accident at the Chaika Raceway outside Kiev.

The 41-year-old, who was assistant coach at Anzhi Makhachkala until May, was pronounced dead after crashing his bike approaching a bend while practising at the circuit.

Gusin won 71 caps for Ukraine and reached the Champions League semi-finals with Dynamo Kiev in 1999.

The ex-defender, who won the Ukrainian league title seven times with Dynamo, leaves behind a wife and three children.

(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Ken Ferris)