SOFIA Ukraine midfielders Oleh Gusev, Andriy Yarmolenko and Yevhen Konoplyanka will miss Wednesday's international friendly away to Bulgaria, interim coach Alexander Zavarov said.

"Gusev and Yarmolenko had medical examinations and the doctors said that we should not risk (them)," Zavarov told reporters on Tuesday.

"They're leading players at their club (Dynamo Kiev) and it's better for them to fully recover."

"Konoplyanka is suffering from a high temperature and will not play either."

Former Juventus and Dynamo Kiev midfielder Zavarov, 51, has taken over on an interim basis after Oleg Blokhin accepted an offer in September to coach Dynamo Kiev.

On Monday, the Ukrainian federation said retired striker Andriy Shevchenko, the country's all-time leading scorer with 48 goals, had been asked to coach the national team.

Ukraine are second from bottom in 2014 World Cup qualifying Group H with two points from three games, six behind leaders England who have played one more match.

