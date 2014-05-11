KIEV Shakhtar Donetsk clinched their fifth successive Ukrainian premier league title by beating FC Zarya 3-1 in an empty stadium on Sunday.

The weekend games were relocated from the Eastern part of the country suffering from pro-Russian separatist turmoil to the relatively peaceful central regions and all were held behind closed doors.

Shakhtar, who were due to play an away match in Lugansk, clinched their ninth league title on a neutral venue in Cherkasy city by moving to 62 points, an unassailable lead over closest rivals FC Dnipro with game left.

Shakhtar's Brazilian striker Luiz Adriano scored twice in the first half after their opponents were reduced to 10 men 12 minutes into the match.

Zarya pulled one back seconds before the break but Brazilian-born striker Eduardo da Silva wrapped up a comfortable victory for Shakhtar in stoppage time.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)