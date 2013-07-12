Benoit Tremoulinas of Girondins Bordeaux reacts during his French Ligue 1 football match against Lille at the Chaban Delmas Stadium in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

KIEV France defender Benoit Tremoulinas has left Girondins Bordeaux and signed a four-year contract with Dynamo Kiev, the club said on their website (www.fcdynamo.kiev.ua).

He is the second major signing of the close season for the Ukrainian championship runners-up who also bought Morocco midfielder Younes Belhanda from Montpellier last month for an undisclosed fee.

The attack-minded Tremoulinas, 27, is expected to play on the left side of the defence.

He played 165 games for Bordeaux after joining the French club in 2007, scoring five goals.

(Writing by Igor Nitsak; editing by Tony Jimenez)