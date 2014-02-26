KIEV The Ukraine Premier League has postponed the resumption of the domestic championship following its winter break due to the political situation in the country.

Scores of people were killed in anti-government protests last week which led to the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovich.

The league's official website said the resumption of the season had been delayed in accordance with an official appeal from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Dates for the postponed fixtures will be announced at a later date.

Last week's Europa League match between Dynamo Kiev and Valencia was shifted from the capital to Nicosia in Cyprus due to the civil unrest, although Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk's clash with Tottenham Hotspur went ahead as planned.

(Reporting by Igor Nitsak; editing by Josh Reich)