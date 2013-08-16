London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
ZURICH Metalist Kharkiv's request to be provisionally reinstated to the Champions League pending an appeal against the Ukraine club's 2013/14 European ban has been turned down, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Friday.
The decision means Greek team PAOK Salonika, who Metalist beat in the previous qualifying round, will face Germany's Schalke 04 in the two-legged playoff tie later this month as ruled by European governing body UEFA earlier this week.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
Australian Richie Porte's hopes of winning the Paris-Nice for a third time all but vanished on a weather-ravaged second stage on Monday as he lost 14 minutes on the leaders.