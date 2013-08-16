Metalist Kharkiv's coach Myron Markevich reacts during their Europa League Group K soccer match against Newcastle United's at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

ZURICH Metalist Kharkiv's request to be provisionally reinstated to the Champions League pending an appeal against the Ukraine club's 2013/14 European ban has been turned down, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Friday.

The decision means Greek team PAOK Salonika, who Metalist beat in the previous qualifying round, will face Germany's Schalke 04 in the two-legged playoff tie later this month as ruled by European governing body UEFA earlier this week.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)