Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Redknapp watches ahead of their English Premier League soccer match against Bolton Wanderers at the Reebok Stadium in Bolton, northern England, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

KIEV Ukraine want former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp to take charge of their national team after being turned down by Ukrainian striker Andriy Shevchenko.

Englishman Redknapp, 65, sacked by Spurs in June, emerged as favourite when Ukrainian Football Federation (FFU) chiefs met on Tuesday, a statement said on the federation's website here

"The praesidium took the decision to begin talks with Redknapp's representatives relating to him working in the post of chief coach of the national Ukraine team," the statement said.

Ukraine sit in fifth place in their 2014 World Cup qualifying group, with two points from three games.

Oleg Blokhin resigned as Ukraine coach in late September after accepting the job of head coach at Dynamo Kiev.

(Writing By Richard Balmforth, editing by Justin Palmer)