KIEV Shakhtar Donetsk’s Donbass Arena has been hit by shelling despite a ceasefire agreed between Ukraine government forces and Russian-backed separatists, the club said on Friday.

"On September 19 two explosions sounded off in immediate proximity to Donbass Arena. The North-Eastern side of the facade was damaged as a result of it. Donbass Arena personnel were evacuated into a safe place. No one was hurt," Shakhtar said in a statement on their website.

Donetsk, a major industrial city, has become a stronghold of pro-Russian separatists who are fighting army forces controlled by the government.

Last month the club said its training pitch had been damaged by shelling.

The Donbass stadium opened five years ago, with club owner Rynat Akhmetov spending around $400 million on the project.

The 52,000-seat venue hosted five matches at Euro 2012 and has regularly staged Champions League matches.

Shakhtar have moved their headquarters from the strife-torn city of Donetsk to Kiev, with home games being played in the western city of Lviv.

