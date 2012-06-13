Ukraine's Andriy Shevchenko celebrate after winning their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against Sweden at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

KIEV Dynamo Kiev are interested in extending the contract of Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko who reinforced his standing as a national hero with two goals in the co-hosts' opening Euro 2012 win over Sweden on Monday.

"Everybody wants Andriy and we do as well. In this situation Andriy should make the decision himself. Everything is down to him," coach Yuri Semin was quoted as saying on the club website on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old former AC Milan and Chelsea forward's contract with Dynamo expired this month.

His two goals in front of about 70,000 fans at Kiev's Olympic stadium gave Ukraine a 2-1 victory over the Swedes in their opening 2012 Group D match.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Ed Osmond)