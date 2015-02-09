Tottenham's Lamela out for the season, to undergo hip surgery
Tottenham Hotspur's attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury and is set to have surgery on Saturday to rectify the persistent problem.
KIEV Former Ukraine and Liverpool forward Andrei Voronin has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35.
"It's difficult to talk about this but I have finished my career as a professional," he said in an interview with Sport Express.
"It was not an easy decision to make. I made it after consulting my family, those who are very close to me, as well as my agent."
Earlier, his agent Andrei Golovash said Voronin had ended his career because of a neck injury.
Voronin played for Liverpool from 2007-09, scoring six goals in 40 appearances.
His final club was Dynamo Moscow. He left them as a free agent following the 2013-14 season.
Voronin was capped 74 times by Ukraine, scoring eight goals.
(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Tottenham Hotspur's attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury and is set to have surgery on Saturday to rectify the persistent problem.
FUNCHAL When the island of Madeira on Wednesday renamed its airport in honour of its hometown hero Cristiano Ronaldo, all eyes were expected to be on the four-time world player of the year who is adored not only for his soccer skills but also his model looks.