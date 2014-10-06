KIEV Former Ukraine midfielder Serhiy Zakarlyuka has been killed in a car accident, local media reported on Monday.

The 38-year-old Zakarlyuka played nine times for Ukraine between 2002 and 2004.

The accident came less than a month after 41-year-old former Ukraine international Andrey Gusin died in a motorbike crash outside Kiev.

Earlier this year, former Dynamo Kiev midfielder and Belarus international Valentyn Byalkevich died aged 41 after suffering an aneurysm and midfielder Andriy Bal, who won the 1986 European Cup Winners' Cup with Dynamo Kiev, passed away at the age of 56 following a blood clot.

