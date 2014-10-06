Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
KIEV Former Ukraine midfielder Serhiy Zakarlyuka has been killed in a car accident, local media reported on Monday.
The 38-year-old Zakarlyuka played nine times for Ukraine between 2002 and 2004.
The accident came less than a month after 41-year-old former Ukraine international Andrey Gusin died in a motorbike crash outside Kiev.
Earlier this year, former Dynamo Kiev midfielder and Belarus international Valentyn Byalkevich died aged 41 after suffering an aneurysm and midfielder Andriy Bal, who won the 1986 European Cup Winners' Cup with Dynamo Kiev, passed away at the age of 56 following a blood clot.
(Reporting by Igor Nitsak, editing by Ed Osmond)
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
LONDON Buveur D'Air, the 5-1 second favourite ridden by Noel Fehily, won the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday and handed trainer Nicky Henderson a record sixth triumph in the race.