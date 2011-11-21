Swansea City's Michel Vorm (L) challenges Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER, England Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney sat out training Monday but should be fit for their Champions League match at home to Benfica, manager Alex Ferguson said on the eve of the game.

The England international, who has scored nine league goals this season, played the whole of Saturday's 1-0 win at Swansea City in the Premier League.

"Wayne Rooney got a few knocks Saturday, he missed training today, but he should be OK for tomorrow," Ferguson told a news conference before Tuesday's Group C match against the Portuguese side at Old Trafford.

He added that defender Jonny Evans had a tight hamstring but should also be fit for the game.

United and Benfica lead the group with eight points, with United ahead on goal difference.

Victory for either Tuesday would put that side through to the knockout stage as group winners with a game to spare. A draw would send both through if FC Basel lose to Otelul Galati.

