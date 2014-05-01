Liverpool set to expand The Kop during Anfield renovations
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
LONDON French midfielder Paul Pogba has accused former club Manchester United of showing "disrespect" by sidelining him and making him train alone during a contract dispute before he moved to Juventus.
"They left me out because they said I wanted to leave. That is disrespect," Pogba, who left United in July 2012, told the BBC on Thursday.
"Maybe they didn't think they were making a mistake."
When Pogba left United, then-manager Alex Ferguson had said he was "quite happy" to offload the player who the Scot accused of not "showing us any respect at all."
Pogba, 21, made just seven substitute appearances for United before heading to Italy.
"Manchester United is a big club but you have to think about yourself," Pogba added.
"You have to play. The coach told me there would be space to play, but I wasn't playing.
"I was training alone for one week. They told me to go in the gym. I said 'I am not an athlete, I am a footballer.'"
Since his move to Italy, Pogba helped Juventus win the Serie A title in 2013, a feat they are poised to repeat again this season.
Bournemouth are hoping to distance themselves from the Premier League's bottom three as they look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they host relegation rivals Swansea City on Saturday, captain Simon Francis has said.
ZURICH The two FIFA ethics chiefs responsible for banning some of the sport's most prominent figures following a corruption scandal face an uncertain future and may not have their mandates renewed, sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.